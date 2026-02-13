Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $15.37. Air Canada shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 3,199 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 18.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

