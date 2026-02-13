Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Increases By 147.0%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,896,551 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the January 15th total of 4,815,523 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 594,827.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 594,827.6 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance

Shares of GNMLF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico City–based consumer healthcare company that develops, markets and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, personal care products and beauty solutions. Since its founding in 1996, the firm has built a diversified portfolio encompassing topical analgesics, cold and flu remedies, digestive health treatments, skin and hair care lines, and nutritional supplements. Its product mix blends proprietary brands with licensed formulas, targeting everyday wellness and self-care needs.

The company’s growth strategy hinges on intensive marketing campaigns, including television infomercials, digital advertising and direct‐to‐consumer promotions.

