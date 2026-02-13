Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.82, but opened at $59.50. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $52.1030, with a volume of 4,631,418 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Dutch Bros News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 upside — Dutch Bros reported quarterly EPS well above consensus and reported revenue/same‑store sales growth that beat expectations, driving the initial rally. Dutch Bros soars as Q4 earnings, sales top expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate release/metrics — Company release and slide deck show revenue and operating profit acceleration, strong operating cash flow, and solid same‑store sales momentum. These fundamentals underpin the market’s positive reaction. Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Aggressive growth guidance — Management raised the growth profile: plans to open at least ~181 company shops in 2026, raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook ~ $2.0B and set a long‑range shop target (2,029 shops by 2029), which supports a multi‑year growth story. Dutch Bros targets 2,029 shops by 2029 as 2026 revenue outlook reaches $2B amid accelerated expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Several sell‑side voices reiterated buy/overweight stances (TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy with a $73 target), helping momentum after the print. Dutch Bros’s Earnings: A Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and TV reaction — CNBC and other outlets amplified the beat and management commentary, which magnifies intraday flows but does not change fundamentals. Dutch Bros shares surge after posting Q4 earnings beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The company released its earnings slide deck and call transcript (useful for modeling cadence of new‑store openings and capex). Dutch Bros Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy capex and expansion risk — Management guided to sizable FY‑2026 capex (high‑hundreds of millions) to fund ~181+ new shops; this supports growth but will pressure free cash flow and requires execution across many markets. Dutch Bros Is Boiling After Strong Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage — BROS trades at a premium multiple (P/E ~114) and the balance sheet shows rising liabilities versus cash; valuation leaves little room for execution missteps. NYSE BROS — Market data
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Recent filings cited large insider dispositions (noted in market data summaries), which may concern some investors about near‑term share supply. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.54.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.
The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.
