Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.82, but opened at $59.50. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $52.1030, with a volume of 4,631,418 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.