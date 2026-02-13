Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,893 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 12,366 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hermes International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.91. Hermes International has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HESAY shares. Barclays cut Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Hermes International

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

