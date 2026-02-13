Verasity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $883.81 Thousand (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $883.81 thousand worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

