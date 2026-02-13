Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Hits $35.54 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $712.48 thousand worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

