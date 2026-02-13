First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,258 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 13,971 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGOV. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 19,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,923. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

