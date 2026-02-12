Top Construction Stocks To Watch Now – February 12th

Caterpillar, Deere & Company, and Rollins are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies that design, build, supply materials for, or provide equipment and services to the building and infrastructure sectors—including contractors, builders, cement/steel/aggregate producers, equipment makers, and engineering firms. They are typically cyclical, tending to outperform during economic expansions and periods of strong housing or public infrastructure spending, but are sensitive to interest rates, commodity prices, and changes in construction demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Rollins (ROL)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

