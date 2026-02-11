Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TSE LNF traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$20.51 and a 12-month high of C$30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.69.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of C$678.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Andrew Cooney sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$61,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,463,672. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.