JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.61%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.