Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Call Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 52,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 749% compared to the average volume of 6,213 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ravenswood Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. 5,184,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,440. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.01.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

