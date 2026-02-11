Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

