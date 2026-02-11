RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 60,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

