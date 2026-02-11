Contrasting Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Anghami shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Idw Media and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anghami 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $23.16 million 0.41 -$1.41 million ($216.76) -0.15 Anghami $78.09 million 0.20 -$63.56 million N/A N/A

This table compares Idw Media and Anghami”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Idw Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anghami.

Volatility and Risk

Idw Media has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Idw Media and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -6.08% -7.30% -6.38% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anghami beats Idw Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

