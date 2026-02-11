Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diversified Royalty traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 177723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$694.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 49.25%.The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 151.95%.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company’s operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

