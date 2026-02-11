Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,064 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 3,160 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews China Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews China Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 5,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

