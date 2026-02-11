PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Short Interest Up 779.2% in January

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 601,496 shares, an increase of 779.2% from the January 15th total of 68,412 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,395,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,395,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

MINT opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

