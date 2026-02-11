PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Short Interest Up 779.2% in January

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 601,496 shares, an increase of 779.2% from the January 15th total of 68,412 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,395,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,395,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
MINT opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.
