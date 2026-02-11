Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.05.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.5%

HBM stock traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,812. The stock has a market cap of C$14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.03.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

