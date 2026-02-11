99,122 Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,769,000. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.72. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $392.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

