44,069 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.47.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

