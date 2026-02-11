Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.75 and last traded at C$70.70, with a volume of 12971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.98.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.65.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada Domestic Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large- and mid-capitalization stocks. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

