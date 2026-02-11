Short Interest in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Grows By 911.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,119 shares, a growth of 911.7% from the January 15th total of 2,977 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 57,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

