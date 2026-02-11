SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $81.9240, with a volume of 17765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $926.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

