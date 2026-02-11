Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 67,535 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DB opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.