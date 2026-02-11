Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.050-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.96. 839,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.12. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $260.59.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In related news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $433,095.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $1,073,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,579. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

