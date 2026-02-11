53,117 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after buying an additional 1,457,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. High P/E: Justified Premium or Too Pricey?

Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. 20-Day Moving Average Crossover

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Leadership Shift And CEA Leti Alliance

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

