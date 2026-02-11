iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 15641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,676 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

