Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.2150, with a volume of 79948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

