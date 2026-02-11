Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.94 and last traded at $72.3230, with a volume of 274334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Wix.com Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.80.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 28.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 32.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after buying an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

