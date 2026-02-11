David Trimboli Acquires 255,236 Shares of Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Free Report) insider David Trimboli bought 255,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,782.74.
Aurora Labs Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Aurora Labs Company Profile
