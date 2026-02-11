David Trimboli Acquires 255,236 Shares of Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Free Report) insider David Trimboli bought 255,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,782.74.

Aurora Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Aurora Labs Company Profile

Aurora Labs Limited engages in the design, development, and commercialization of 3D metal printers, powders, and digital parts and its related intellectual property in Australia. It develops industrial grade 3D metal printers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Canning Vale, Australia.

