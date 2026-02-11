Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $101.2660, with a volume of 103768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

