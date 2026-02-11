Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Impinj from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Impinj Stock Up 0.5%

PI traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 357,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,651. Impinj has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.10.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,420 shares of company stock valued at $100,029,993. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

