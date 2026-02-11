Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMNEY traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMNEY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

