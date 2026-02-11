18,638 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $752.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.19.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

