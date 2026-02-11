Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,219,000. Roblox comprises approximately 1.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 17.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Roblox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 357,003 shares of company stock worth $30,891,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.