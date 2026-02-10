Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $105.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

