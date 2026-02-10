Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stake Cut by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,097,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262,961 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 3.79% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $1,416,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.