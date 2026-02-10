Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.42 and last traded at $159.59. 9,064,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,578,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,670,254. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

