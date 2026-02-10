Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.66 and last traded at $91.79. 10,312,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 13,066,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.
Nebius Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nebius agreed to acquire Tavily to add agentic search and real‑time search infrastructure to its AI cloud platform, strengthening its product stack for enterprise agentic AI deployments and making the platform more competitive for vertical AI customers. Nebius announces agreement to acquire Tavily
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that NBIS has landed or is expanding “mega” AI cloud deals with Microsoft and Meta are supporting expectations for strong revenue growth and larger enterprise contracts, which underpins longer‑term top‑line momentum. How Investors May Respond To Nebius Group New Mega AI Cloud Deals
- Positive Sentiment: New analyst coverage is bullish: Freedom Capital initiated coverage with a Buy and $108 price target, adding buy‑side visibility that can support demand for the shares. Freedom Capital Initiates Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary from Zacks highlights a broad bull case for AI infrastructure spending, which benefits Nebius structurally, while also flagging that the near‑term move depends on Q4 results and guidance. Nebius to Report Q4 Earnings: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha issues a sober warning ahead of Q4: NBIS has a weak revenue surprise history, negative analyst revisions and potential dilution in 2026 as the company funds large AI infra contracts and data‑center expansion — all risks that can pressure the stock around the earnings print. Nebius: A Sober Look At Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces (e.g., Forbes) question whether recent NBIS momentum is sustainable or driven by hype, creating the potential for volatility if upcoming results or guidance disappoint. The NBIS Stock Surge: Momentum Or Mania?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.
Nebius Group Trading Down 1.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 3.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,496,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
