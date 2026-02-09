Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $233.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $217.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

BIIB stock opened at $201.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $134,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Biogen by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

