ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.43. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $2.3350, with a volume of 36,025,788 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 10,161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,579,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

