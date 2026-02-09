Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.92, but opened at $149.71. Workday shares last traded at $149.4660, with a volume of 2,054,673 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.85.

Workday Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.98. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,034,027.75. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 636.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

