ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.80. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADS-TEC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,442,000 after purchasing an additional 889,708 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

