Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.93, but opened at $127.37. Strategy shares last traded at $129.7130, with a volume of 7,396,557 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.14.

Strategy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,128. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,112 shares of company stock worth $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Featured Articles

