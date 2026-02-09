Zebec Network (ZBCN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $206.24 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $206.24 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,798,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,798,769.127384 with 97,952,882,776.057384 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00219645 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,974,362.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

