Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,117,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,110,000 after buying an additional 494,259 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.8% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 75.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 125,169 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,585,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

