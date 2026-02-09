Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.27 and last traded at $268.3950, with a volume of 80760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.98.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $237.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

