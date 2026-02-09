Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.5670. 385,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,898,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 51,480 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $1,872,842.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,043.98. This trade represents a 89.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $477,408. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,339 shares of company stock worth $13,240,768. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

