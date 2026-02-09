Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) CEO Michael Lisman Buys 950 Shares

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,403.34. This represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lisman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $15.92 on Monday, hitting $1,301.45. The stock had a trading volume of 432,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,675. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,352.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

