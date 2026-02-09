First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Curt Queyrouze Acquires 4,770 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) CEO Curt Queyrouze purchased 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $49,655.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at $570,155.70. This represents a 9.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. 25,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,296. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised First Northwest Bancorp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Northwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 937,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

